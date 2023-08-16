The highest paid anesthesiologist in 10 major cities

On average, anesthesiologists nationwide earn $448,000 a year, according to the most recent data from Medscape. However, the highest paid anesthesiologists in cities including New York City and Los Angeles make far more, with salaries surpassing $550,000.

Here is how much the highest paid anesthesiologist earns in each of the 10 largest U.S. cities, according to data from Medscape's salary reporter:

New York City:

Salary: $550,000

Years of experience: 29 to 35

Employment status: Self-employed

Los Angeles:

Salary: $721,900

Years of experience: 29 to 35

Employment status: Self-employed

Chicago:

Salary: $523,200

Years of experience: 29 to 35

Employment status: Self-employed

Houston:

Salary: $563,100

Years of experience: 29 to 35

Employment status: Self-employed

Phoenix:

Salary: $516,100

Years of experience: 22 to 28

Employment status: Self-employed

Philadelphia:

Salary: $504,800

Years of experience: 29 to 35

Employment status: Self-employed

San Antonio:

Salary: $508,300

Years of experience: 15 to 21

Employment status: Self-employed

San Diego:

Salary: $528,300

Years of experience: 15 to 21

Employment status: Self-employed

Dallas:

Salary: $523,800

Years of experience: 29 to 35

Employment status: Self-employed

Austin, Texas:

Salary: $511,800

Years of experience: 22 to 28

Employment status: Self-employed