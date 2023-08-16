The highest paid anesthesiologist in 10 major cities

On average, anesthesiologists nationwide earn $448,000 a year, according to the most recent data from Medscape. However, the highest paid anesthesiologists in cities including New York City and Los Angeles make far more, with salaries surpassing $550,000.
Here is how much the highest paid anesthesiologist earns in each of the 10 largest U.S. cities, according to data from Medscape's salary reporter:
New York City:
Salary: $550,000
Years of experience: 29 to 35
Employment status: Self-employed
Los Angeles:
Salary: $721,900
Years of experience: 29 to 35
Employment status: Self-employed
Chicago:
Salary: $523,200
Years of experience: 29 to 35
Employment status: Self-employed
Houston:
Salary: $563,100
Years of experience: 29 to 35
Employment status: Self-employed
Phoenix:
Salary: $516,100
Years of experience: 22 to 28
Employment status: Self-employed
Philadelphia:
Salary: $504,800
Years of experience: 29 to 35
Employment status: Self-employed
San Antonio:
Salary: $508,300
Years of experience: 15 to 21
Employment status: Self-employed
San Diego:
Salary: $528,300
Years of experience: 15 to 21
Employment status: Self-employed
Dallas:
Salary: $523,800
Years of experience: 29 to 35
Employment status: Self-employed
Austin, Texas:
Salary: $511,800
Years of experience: 22 to 28
Employment status: Self-employed