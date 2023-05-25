The day to day of an anesthesiologist: 5 numbers to know

Here are five statistics that offer insight into the work life of an anesthesiologist, using data from Medscape's "Anesthesiologist Compensation Report 2023."

$448,000: The average annual salary of anesthesiologists.

$68,000: The average bonus earned by anesthesiologists.

87 percent: The percentage of anesthesiologists who would choose anesthesiology again if given the opportunity to restart their careers.

9: The average number of hours anesthesiologists spend weekly working on paperwork/administrative tasks.

35 percent: The percentage of anesthesiologists who take on extra work to supplement their income.