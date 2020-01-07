TeamHealth acquires private anesthesia practice operations for Florida ASC

Knoxville, Tenn.-based TeamHealth will provide anesthesia services at Brandon (Fla.) Surgery Center through a partnership with Jon Harmon, MD, and his team.

What you should know:

1. Brandon Surgery Center sees around 9,800 patients annually.

2. Dr. Harmon's team of three anesthesiologists and affiliated CRNAs provide care at the facility. They will become TeamHealth members.

3. Dr. Harmon and his team will use TeamHealth's network of resources and operational support to advance their care goals.

More articles on surgery centers:

3 ASCs & companies seeking supply chain talent

Medline partners with senior living GPO

ORHub, eHealth Analytics to unveil cost prediction tool at San Francisco conference

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.