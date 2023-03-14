States ranked by number of practicing anesthesiologists 

California has the most practicing anesthesiologists of any state, according to data collected in January 2023 by the Kaiser Family Foundation.
Here are the number of practicing anesthesiologists in each state:
California: 6,182
New York: 4,458
Texas: 3,882
Florida: 2,828
Pennsylvania: 2,371
Illinois: 2,165
Ohio: 2,076
Massachusetts: 1,832
Michigan: 1,671
New Jersey: 1,636
Washington: 1,336
Maryland: 1,253
Georgia: 1,237
Indiana: 1,185
North Carolina: 1,169
Missouri: 1,163
Virginia: 1,146
Wisconsin: 1,047
Arizona: 1,044
Tennessee: 901
Colorado: 851
Minnesota: 719
Connecticut: 718
Oregon: 702
Louisiana: 652
Kentucky: 628
South Carolina: 627
Alabama: 564
Oklahoma: 549
Iowa: 510
Utah: 477
Kansas: 433
Nevada: 414
Arkansas: 334
District of Columbia: 319
Nebraska: 312
Mississippi: 300
New Mexico: 259
West Virginia: 233
New Hampshire: 222
Maine: 219
Hawaii: 187
Montana: 143
Rhode Island: 138
Delaware: 119
Vermont: 119
Idaho: 108
Alaska: 83
North Dakota: 76
South Dakota: 70
Wyoming: 60