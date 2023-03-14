States ranked by number of practicing anesthesiologists 

California has the most practicing anesthesiologists of any state, according to data collected in January 2023 by the Kaiser Family Foundation.

Here are the number of practicing anesthesiologists in each state:

California: 6,182

New York: 4,458

Texas: 3,882

Florida: 2,828

Pennsylvania: 2,371

Illinois: 2,165

Ohio: 2,076

Massachusetts: 1,832

Michigan: 1,671

New Jersey: 1,636

Washington: 1,336

Maryland: 1,253

Georgia: 1,237

Indiana: 1,185

North Carolina: 1,169

Missouri: 1,163

Virginia: 1,146

Wisconsin: 1,047

Arizona: 1,044

Tennessee: 901

Colorado: 851

Minnesota: 719

Connecticut: 718

Oregon: 702

Louisiana: 652

Kentucky: 628

South Carolina: 627

Alabama: 564

Oklahoma: 549

Iowa: 510

Utah: 477

Kansas: 433

Nevada: 414

Arkansas: 334

District of Columbia: 319

Nebraska: 312

Mississippi: 300

New Mexico: 259

West Virginia: 233

New Hampshire: 222

Maine: 219

Hawaii: 187

Montana: 143

Rhode Island: 138

Delaware: 119

Vermont: 119

Idaho: 108

Alaska: 83

North Dakota: 76

South Dakota: 70

Wyoming: 60