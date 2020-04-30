Seattle Children's Hospital opens opioid-free surgery center

Seattle Children's Hospital's Bellevue (Wash.) Clinic and Surgery Center opened an opioid-free surgery center that uses artificial intelligence-based technology, HIT Consultant reports.

What you should know:

1. The hospital partnered with MDmetrix to install the technology.

2. The platform evaluates outcomes-based data to help clinicians use surgical protocols that incorporate best practices to manage surgical pain and reduce opioid exposure. Opioid alternatives include non-opioid multimodal pain medications, nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs and regional anesthesia.

3. The surgery center tested the platform on tonsillectomy and adenoidectomy surgeries. Upon seeing it was successful, the center expanded it to eliminate opioids for most other procedures.

4. The surgery center described its experience in a study published in Anesthesia & Analgesia.

