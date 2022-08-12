Rising anesthesia workload could lead to surgery risks: Tony Mira

As the demand for anesthesia providers grows, there is a rising concern for the ability to maintain patient safety, according to a June blog post by Tony Mira, Anesthesia Business Consultants' president and CEO.

The post references a recent study in JAMA Surgery which found busier anesthesiologists had worse patient outcomes. Instances where an anesthesiologist was directing three to four surgeries at a time had a complication rate of 5.75 percent, compared to the complication rate of 5.06 percent for one to two overlapping surgeries.

The risks associated with increasing anesthesia providers' responsibilities could outweigh potential cost savings and access to care benefits, Mr. Mira wrote.

Mr. Mira advises anesthesia providers to be proactive. If anesthesiologists come across a patient with comorbidities that is scheduled for a high-risk surgery, he advises ensuring a lighter caseload for the day.