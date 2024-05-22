Premier Anesthesia affiliates with the Ohio Hospital Association

Anesthesia management organization Premier Anesthesia has affiliated with the Ohio Hospital Association's corporate partner program.

The OHA uses data and resources to shape health policy, spearhead quality improvement and champion economic stability, according to a May 22 press release.

The partnership aims to align Premier Anesthesia's expertise and services with OHA's mission. Premier anesthesia has served patients in Ohio for over 10 years, recently expanding to be the exclusive anesthesia group at Trinity Healthcare's Mount Carmel East hospital in Columbus, Ohio.

Together, Premier and OHA aim to strengthen the impact of anesthesia practice and management to improve the availability and delivery of patient care in the state.