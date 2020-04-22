Permanent closure is a possibility for 25-location Wisconsin pain practice

Greenfield, Wis.-based Advanced Pain Management laid off most employees across its 25 locations and could face permanent closure because of orders to suspend elective procedures, Milwaukee Business Journal reports.

Three things to know:

1. In April, Advanced Pain Management filed a layoff notice with the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development, and CEO Bob Bunker told state officials the practice "is unable to continue operating in its current structure on a going-forward basis."

2. All of the services Advanced Pain Management provides are considered elective, but the practice is still serving patients through telephone consultations and telemedicine, according to Mr. Bunker.

3. Advanced Pain Management is working to secure financial relief from the government to stay in business. The practice plans to reopen its ASCs as soon as they're deemed safe.

More articles on anesthesia:

AAOS publishes clinical considerations for return to elective surgery

97% of medical practices suffer COVID-19 financial hit: 5 observations for orthopedics

Investor pays $49M for Arizona spine, orthopedic hospital property

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.