Payment dispute process begins for out-of-network anesthesia services: 3 things to know

The independent dispute resolution process for out-of-network services is now available to anesthesiologists and other healthcare providers.

CMS opened the independent dispute resolution process for healthcare providers to resolve out-of-network payment disputes April 15.

Three things to know about the independent dispute resolution process:

1. After a 30-business-day period of open negotiations where all parties attempt in good faith to reach an out-of-network payment agreement, providers can use CMS' online portal to begin the federal independent dispute resolution process.

2. After the 30-business-day open negotiation period, initiating parties have four business days to begin a dispute using the portal.



3. After initiating the independent dispute resolution process, disputing parties can continue to negotiate until the independent dispute resolution entity makes a decision.