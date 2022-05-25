NorthStar Anesthesia now servicing suburban Chicago hospital

NorthStar Anesthesia has expanded to Ascension Alexian Brothers in Elk Grove Village, Ill.

Irving, Texas-based NorthStar began providing services to the 401-bed hospital in April, the management company said in a May 25 email to Becker's. NorthStar retained the hospital's CRNA team and most of its anesthesiologists.

"We are proud to expand our footprint in the region and work with another facility under the Ascension umbrella," NorthStar CEO Adam Spiegel said in a news release. "Ascension Alexian Brothers is a top destination for complex cardiovascular and pulmonary care, as well as cardiac surgery, neurosurgery and critical care. We are excited to partner with their teams and continue serving patients across the state of Illinois."