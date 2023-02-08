NorthStar Anesthesia expanding services to Illinois health system, Delaware ASC

NorthStar Anesthesia will now provide anesthesia services for Southern Illinois Healthcare in Carbondale and Wilmington, Del.-based Limestone Surgery Center.

The anesthesia provider began working with SIH in December and retained most of the system's certified registered nurse anesthetists and anesthesiologists, according to a news release shared with Becker's.

NorthStar began providing services at Limestone Surgery in November with a fully staffed team on the center's busiest day on record and no disruptions to patient care.

"We are very pleased to work with NorthStar as our new anesthesia provider," Jill Jarboe, RN, Limestone Surgery Center CEO, said in the release. "NorthStar will help to make our anesthesia care practice more efficient for the Wilmington community and our teams are already excited to work together."