North American Partners in Anesthesia, Methodist Hospital form partnership

North American Partners in Anesthesia has been contracted to provide care at Methodist Healthcare's hospital in San Antonio.

The anesthesia and pain management company plans to add a team of 16 clinicians at Methodist Hospital Metropolitan and implement a physician and nurse anesthetist care team model, according to a March 27 news release from the specialist group.

North American Partners in Anesthesia is the largest single-specialty anesthesia and pain management organization in the U.S., with nearly 6,000 providers across 21 states.

Methodist Healthcare is based in San Antonio.