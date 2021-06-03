North American Partners in Anesthesia in the past 90 days: 4 updates

Melville, N.Y.-based North American Partners in Anesthesia has had a busy month, with two partnerships announced in the past two weeks.

Here are four updates from the past 90 days.

1. North American Partners in Anesthesia partnered with Premiere Surgical Center to serve a new ASC in Erie, Pa., announced May 26.

2. NAPA expanded its services to Union (N.J.) Surgery Center, part of Atlantic Health System's Overlook Medical Center – Union Campus, announced May 25.

3. The company expanded its Illinois reach through a partnership with Sinai Chicago, announced May 18.

4. NAPA is expanding anesthesia services to more Virginia patients through its partnership with Bon Secours-Richmond (Va.), a subsidiary of Bon Secours Mercy Health, announced March 30.