North American Partners in Anesthesia appoints CEO

North American Partners in Anesthesia has appointed Rafael Cartagena, MD, as its new CEO effective Jan. 30.

Dr. Cartagena previously served as NAPA's executive vice president and chief operating officer, joining the group in 2014 as a result of the acquisition of Total Anesthesia/Anesthesia Associates of Richmond (Va.).

"I am committed to making NAPA the destination of choice for our team members and all anesthesia clinicians, which means our customers can count on NAPA to deliver differentiated anesthesia staffing solutions, even in today's complex, labor-constrained market environment," Dr. Cartagena said in a Jan. 30 press release.