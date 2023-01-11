Merit-based incentive payment systems in 2023: What anesthesiologists need to know 

The merit-based incentive payment systems program is now in its eighth year of operation, and Tony Mira, CEO of Anesthesia Business Consultants, laid out what anesthesiologists need to know this year about the program in a December blog post.

Little has changed within the three MIPS categories — quality, improvement and cost — for 2023. The data completeness requirement remains at 70 percent for quality category reporting.

However, a widely reported quality measure will be retired. MIPS 76 — prevention of central venous catheter-related bloodstream infections — is no longer an eligible measure because most clinicians were compliant.

Anesthesia providers should also be sure to confirm their non-patient-facing status with CMS, Mr. Mira said. This status exempts anesthesia clinicians from reporting the promoting interoperability category. This is notable because CMS will not automatically exclude CRNAs with this status.

Finally, to simplify the measure reporting process, the creation of a value pathway for anesthesia is now available, Mr. Mira wrote. CMS is now providing a set of measures that are bundled to report.

