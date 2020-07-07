CRH Medical acquires majority stake in group with $2M annual revenue

CRH Medical Corp. acquired a 51 percent interest in Central Virginia Anesthesia Associates, effective July 1.

Three things to know:

1. CRH Medical financed the deal with its credit facility and cash on hand.

2. This was CRH Medical's 28th anesthesia acquisition overall, its first acquisition in the state of Virginia, and its third deal within three weeks. The gastroenterology anesthesia company now serves 63 ASCs and endoscopy centers in 12 states.

3. Central Virginia Anesthesia Associates provides anesthesia services to one GI endoscopy center, generating an estimated $2 million in annual revenue.

