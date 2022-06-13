Average anesthesia salary by state 2022

The average annual salary for anesthesiologists in the U.S. is $226,000, according to career website Zippia, with the highest being in North Dakota and lowest in Hawaii.
The data used for the site's ranking was last updated Feb. 9.
Here is the average anesthesiologist salary by state in alphabetical order and including Washington, D.C.:
Alabama: $189,261
Alaska: $186,832
Arizona: $181,327
Arkansas: $186,637
California: $183,471
Colorado: $184,933
Connecticut: $191,390
Delaware: $173,734
District of Columbia: $183,437
Florida: $166,317
Georgia: $179,771
Hawaii: $103,485
Idaho: $201,385
Illinois: $202,458
Indiana: $199,236
Iowa: $203,054
Kansas: $181,980
Kentucky: $185,148
Louisiana: $185,080
Maine: $212,184
Maryland: $193,963
Massachusetts: $184,771
Michigan: $205,965
Minnesota: $224,807
Mississippi: $192,590
Missouri: $188,430
Montana: $200,648
Nebraska: $207,296
Nevada: $172,874
New Hampshire: $187,560
New Jersey: $191,009
New Mexico: $190,595
New York: $191,297
North Carolina: $193,473
North Dakota: $226,968
Ohio: $202,047
Oklahoma: $178,536
Oregon: $191,837
Pennsylvania: $193,978
Rhode Island: $182,396
South Carolina: $177,695
South Dakota: $203,415
Tennessee: $184,891
Texas: $184,980
Utah: $196,140
Vermont: $218,438
Virginia: $188,348
Washington: $190,951
West Virginia: $202,659
Wisconsin: $216,728
Wyoming: $206,173