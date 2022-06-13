Average anesthesia salary by state 2022

The average annual salary for anesthesiologists in the U.S. is $226,000, according to career website Zippia, with the highest being in North Dakota and lowest in Hawaii.

The data used for the site's ranking was last updated Feb. 9.

Here is the average anesthesiologist salary by state in alphabetical order and including Washington, D.C.:

Alabama: $189,261

Alaska: $186,832

Arizona: $181,327

Arkansas: $186,637

California: $183,471

Colorado: $184,933

Connecticut: $191,390

Delaware: $173,734

District of Columbia: $183,437

Florida: $166,317

Georgia: $179,771

Hawaii: $103,485

Idaho: $201,385

Illinois: $202,458

Indiana: $199,236

Iowa: $203,054

Kansas: $181,980

Kentucky: $185,148

Louisiana: $185,080

Maine: $212,184

Maryland: $193,963

Massachusetts: $184,771

Michigan: $205,965

Minnesota: $224,807

Mississippi: $192,590

Missouri: $188,430

Montana: $200,648

Nebraska: $207,296

Nevada: $172,874

New Hampshire: $187,560

New Jersey: $191,009

New Mexico: $190,595

New York: $191,297

North Carolina: $193,473

North Dakota: $226,968

Ohio: $202,047

Oklahoma: $178,536

Oregon: $191,837

Pennsylvania: $193,978

Rhode Island: $182,396

South Carolina: $177,695

South Dakota: $203,415

Tennessee: $184,891

Texas: $184,980

Utah: $196,140

Vermont: $218,438

Virginia: $188,348

Washington: $190,951

West Virginia: $202,659

Wisconsin: $216,728

Wyoming: $206,173