Anesthesiologists in these 2 regions saw sharp pay drops

Anesthesiologists in the East and South saw sizable drops in their median wages from 2021 to 2022, according to a June blog post from Tony Mira, Anesthesia Business Consultants' president and CEO.

The post highlights key stats from the 2022 Medical Group Management Association survey, based on 2021 data from 156 practices.

Here's how anesthesia provider median wages changed from 2021 to 2022 per region:\

East:

Anesthesiology: $27,859 decrease

Certified registered nurse anesthetists: $7,338 increase

Midwest:

Anesthesiology: $37,004 increase

CRNA: $5,351 increase

South:

Anesthesiology: $38,691 decrease

CRNA: $4,804 increase

Western:

Anesthesiology: $25,223 increase

CRNA: $26,151