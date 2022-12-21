Anesthesiologists in the headlines: 4 updates

Here are four stories about anesthesiologists since Dec. 14:

From physician practice buyouts to labor shortages, four anesthesia leaders joined Becker's to discuss the biggest controversies in the industry today. Being an anesthesiologist assistant is the third most stressful job in the county, according to a report from the Labor Department's Occupational Network. The list was crafted based on stress tolerance, and how important "accepting criticism and dealing calmly and effectively with high-stress situations" was to the job. The signature process for anesthesiologist documentation is a bit trickier than some might think, according to a new blog post from founder and CEO of MiraMed Global and president and CEO of Anesthesia Business Consultants, Tony Mira. Here are four things to know about anesthesiologist documentation. Anesthesiologist Raphaël Pitti, MD, joined Medscape to discuss war medicine training in Ukraine. He is the training director for Mehad, a health and international solidarity NGO based in Paris, France.