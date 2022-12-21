Anesthesiologists in the headlines: 4 updates

Here are four stories about anesthesiologists since Dec. 14:
- From physician practice buyouts to labor shortages, four anesthesia leaders joined Becker's to discuss the biggest controversies in the industry today.
- Being an anesthesiologist assistant is the third most stressful job in the county, according to a report from the Labor Department's Occupational Network. The list was crafted based on stress tolerance, and how important "accepting criticism and dealing calmly and effectively with high-stress situations" was to the job.
- The signature process for anesthesiologist documentation is a bit trickier than some might think, according to a new blog post from founder and CEO of MiraMed Global and president and CEO of Anesthesia Business Consultants, Tony Mira. Here are four things to know about anesthesiologist documentation.
- Anesthesiologist Raphaël Pitti, MD, joined Medscape to discuss war medicine training in Ukraine. He is the training director for Mehad, a health and international solidarity NGO based in Paris, France.