Being an anesthesiologist assistant is the third most stressful job in the county, according to a report from the Labor Department's Occupational Network.

The list was crafted based on stress tolerance, and how important "accepting criticism and dealing calmly and effectively with high-stress situations" was to the job, according to the network.

Other healthcare-related professions also topped the list, including urologists at No. 1 and OB-GYNs at No. 4.