Anesthesiologist pay, practice setting & more: 5 key insights

The average anesthesiologist in 2019 made $412,193 according to the "2020 Physician and Advanced Practice Salary Report" by LocumTenens.com.

The report is based on a September survey that received 2,080 responses from physicians and advanced practitioners in all 50 states. Compensation figures include only annual salary and bonuses for full-time, permanent employees.

Five key insights:

1. The average anesthesiologist salary rose steadily from 2016-18, and it dipped slightly from 2018-19.

2. Twenty-nine percent of anesthesiologists in 2019 were women, up 8 percent year over year. The number of men in the field dropped 8 percent to 71 percent.

3. In 2019, 52 percent of anesthesiologists were hospital-employed, a year-over-year decrease of 5 percent.

4. The number of anesthesiologists practicing in an academic setting increased 2 percent, reaching 11 percent.

5. Thirteen percent of anesthesiologists reported being in group practice, down 6 percent from 2018.

