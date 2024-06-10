Anesthesiologist pay in the best states to practice medicine

Anesthesiologists in Wisconsin, which was named the best state to practice medicine by Medscape, earn an average of $248,690 each year, according to data from the most recent Bureau of Labor Statistics employment survey.

States were ranked based on factors including malpractice insurance premiums, compensation, cost of living, physician density, physician burnout rates and the percentage of insured residents. Five states were found to be the worst states in which to practice.

Here is the average annual salary of anesthesiologists in each of the 10 states named as the best states to practice medicine in 2024:

1. Wisconsin: $374,240

2. Minnesota: ≥$239,200

3. North Dakota: Estimate not released.

4. Hawaii: ≥$239,200

5. Ohio: $322,710

6. Alaska: Estimate not released.

7. New Mexico: $276,800

8. Oregon: $444,090

9. Washington: Estimate not released.

10. Massachusetts: Estimate not released.