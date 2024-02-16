Anesthesiologist demand outstripping supply

The market demand for anesthesiologists is far overpowering supply, according to a 2023 whitepaper from Medicus Healthcare Solutions.

Here are five statistics to know:

1. Nearly 30% of anesthesiologists are predicted to leave the practice by 2033, leading to a shortage of 12,500 anesthesiologists.

2. More than 17% of anesthesiologists are nearing retirement, and 56% are older than 55.

3. There is one active anesthesiologist for every 7,727 people in the U.S.

4. There are 172 anesthesiology residency programs in the country, with 1,609 positions offered.

5. In 2023, 46% of medical student applicants seeking an anesthesiology residency did not match.