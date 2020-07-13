Anesthesiologist compensation in 2020: 5 things to know

Anesthesiologists earn $398,000 a year, on average, according to Medscape's "Anesthesiologist Compensation Report 2020."

Medscape collected data from more than 17,000 physician respondents in over 30 specialties.

Five things to know:

1. Anesthesiologists' average annual income was up slightly from 2019, when the average was $392,000.

2. In 2020, the average annual bonus for anesthesiologists represented 14 percent of the average total salary for their specialty.

3. Nearly 3 in 4 anesthesiologists achieved more than three-fourths of their potential annual incentive bonus.

4. The average anesthesiologist achieved 78 percent of his or her potential incentive bonus.

5. The average male anesthesiologist earned $410,000 annually, whereas women in the field made $354,000 a year, on average.

