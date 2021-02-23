Anesthesia market to hit $2.4B by 2025, market report says

The U.S. general anesthesia drug market is projected to hit $2.4 billion by 2025, according to a Feb. 22 report from researchandmarkets.com.

The market was worth around $2 billion in 2020. The analyst firm believes the U.S. anesthesia market will grow at a compound annual growth rate of 3.4 percent from 2020-25.

The firm believes an aging population, increasing cancer numbers and growing emergency surgery rates will drive the anesthesia market's growth.

The hospital sector holds the largest share of the market, and it's expected to remain that way through the forecast period.

