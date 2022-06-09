Anesthesia group sees spike in patient engagement with texting platform

Chicago-based anesthesia practice Mobile Anesthesiologists saw a jump in patient engagement after working with two-way texting platform Dialog Health.

Mobile Anesthesiologists reaches 97 percent of patients via text messaging since the partnership began, Dialog Health said June 8. The practice has reduced the time and cost of patient outreach and communications while increasing effectiveness.

Over a five-month period in 2021, Mobile Anesthesiologists saw a 225 percent increase in completed preappointment documentation via its web portal; a 99 percent improved net promoter score; and a majority of postoperative surveys, patient satisfaction surveys and COVID-19 screenings completed via text messaging.