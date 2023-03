Anesthesia Business Consultants has changed its name to Coronis Health, now operating as a part of the medical billing and outsourcing company, according to a March 14 press release sent to Becker's.

It has also appointed Rita Astani, long-time staff member at ABC, as the Coronis president of anesthesia.

Ms. Astani joined ABC in 1991, taking on the president of anesthesia role at ABC before its combination with Coronis Health.