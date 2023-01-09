American Society of Anesthesiologists CEO to retire

Paul Pomerantz, CEO of the American Society of Anesthesiologists, plans to retire after a 10-year tenure.

In his time as CEO, Mr. Pomerantz's leadership grew the group's membership to more than 56,500 and increased its annual revenue to more than $50 million, according to a Jan. 3 news release from the ASA.

"On behalf of ASA's board of directors, senior team and more than 56,000 members, we want to thank Paul for his extraordinary leadership and impact over the decade he has led the society," Michael Champeau, MD, the group's president, said in the release. "Always a strategic leader, Paul has played an enormous role in transforming ASA by implementing successful member-facing programs and initiatives as well as a renewed focus on strategic planning."

Mr. Pomerantz will step down from the position in April 2024.