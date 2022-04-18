Alabama law expands CRNAs' scope of practice 

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey signed into law a provision that allows certified registered nurse anesthetists to provide anesthesia services in coordination with a physician, podiatrist or dentist, the American Association of Nurse Anesthesiology said in an April 18 news release.

The law also clarifies that CRNAs can order medications and tests before, during and after anesthesia services are provided. Additionally, when an anesthesiologist is not present, the law says anesthesia services should be provided by CRNAs in coordination with physicians.

"Removing barriers to CRNA practice will allow Alabama healthcare facilities to maximize their workforce and increase access to safe, affordable care for our patients,” Wesley Canerday, CRNA, president of Alabama Association of Nurse Anesthetists, said in the news release. "By signing this important legislation, Alabama recognizes that CRNAs are qualified to make decisions regarding all aspects of anesthesia care based on their education, licensure and certification."