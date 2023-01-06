8 anesthesia updates

From new guidelines to an acquisition, here are eight anesthesia updates Becker's has reported on since Dec. 14:

1. New guidelines from the American Society of Regional Anesthesia and Pain Medicine instruct physicians to ask patients about their cannabis use before undergoing procedures requiring anesthesia.

2. Alaska, Alabama, Maryland and Michigan clarified the scope of practice for CRNAs in 2022.

3. Anesthesiologists Davoy Murray, MD, and Brit Lovvorn, MD, will join West Georgia Anesthesiology Associates and Tanner Heart Care in Carrollton.

4. A study from a Boston medical center found that giving patients virtual reality headsets may decrease the need for anesthesia.

5. Phoenix Children's launched a division of anesthesiology, with physicians Narasimhan Jagannathan, MD, and Amod Sawardekar, MD, serving as division chief and associate division chief, respectively.

6. The American Society of Anesthesiologists issued new guidance on the monitoring and reversal of neuromuscular blockade medication during general anesthesia in the peer-reviewed medical journal Anesthesiology.

7. Being an anesthesiologist assistant is the third most stressful job in the county, according to a report from the Labor Department's Occupational Network.

8. Healthcare digital learning platform TrueLearn acquired APEX Anesthesia Review, an exam preparation provider for registered nurse anesthetists.