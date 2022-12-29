4 states expand, clarify CRNAs' scope of practice in 2022 

Here are four states that clarified the scope of practice for CRNAs in 2022:

1. The Alaska Board of Nursing adopted rules Jan. 19 that eliminated specific administrative procedures as a requirement for CRNA licensure, the association said. With the passage, CRNAs and other advanced practice registered nurses are no longer required to submit to the state "consultation and referral plans" to provide anesthesia services.

2. Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey on April 18 signed into law a provision that allows CRNAs to provide anesthesia services in coordination with a physician, podiatrist or dentist.

3. In June, CRNA scope of practice in Maryland was expanded to include the ability to order and prescribe medications, including controlled substances, the American Association of Nurse Anesthesiology said.

4. In May, Michigan became the 20th state to opt out of the physician supervision requirement for CRNAs.