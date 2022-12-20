Phoenix Children's launches anesthesiology division

Phoenix Children's has launched a division of anesthesiology, with physicians Narasimhan Jagannathan, MD, and Amod Sawardekar, MD, serving as division chief and associate division chief, respectively.

Thirty-nine providers who recently joined Phoenix Children's Medical Group from a private practice will also join the new division.

Phoenix Children's also recently added a division of infectious diseases and a division of nephrology ahead of the opening of two new hospital campuses over the next two years.

Both Dr. Jagannathan and Dr. Sawardekar are joining Phoenix Children's from Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago.

"I look forward to being part of Phoenix Children's commitment to clinical best practices and continuous quality improvement efforts. It's an exciting time to join this health system, as the pediatric population in Arizona is booming and we have additional sites of service opening over the next few years," Dr. Jagannathan said in a Dec. 20 press release.