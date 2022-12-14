TrueLearn acquires anesthesia training provider

Healthcare digital learning platform TrueLearn has acquired APEX Anesthesia Review, an exam preparation provider for registered nurse anesthetists.

The acquisition expands TrueLearn's presence in nursing, and specifically, in nurse anesthesia. APEX allows students to set performance and study goals to master clinical concepts.

"Over the past several years, APEX has cemented itself as a premier test preparation and continuing education provider for the anesthesia nursing community," Joshua Courtney, MD, TrueLearn's founder and CEO, said in a Dec. 14 press release. "We see tremendous opportunity to support APEX’s continued growth in nurse anesthesia and in other areas of advanced practice nursing."