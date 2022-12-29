2 anesthesiologists join Tanner Heart Care open-heart surgery team

Two anesthesiologists will join West Georgia Anesthesiology Associates and Tanner Heart Care in Carrollton, according to a Dec. 26 release from Tanner Health. Davoy Murray, MD, and Brit Lovvorn, MD, will join Tanner Health's open-heart surgery program in January.

Dr. Murray is a cardiac anesthesiologist who grew up in Jamaica and moved to the United States for college. He received his medical degree from Indiana University School of Medicine in Indianapolis and completed his anesthesiology residency at the University of Florida in Gainesville.

Dr. Lovvorn received his medical degree from the University of South Alabama School of Medicine in Mobile before completing his anesthesiology residency at the University of Alabama Hospital in Birmingham. He was born in a Tanner Health hospital and grew up in the area.