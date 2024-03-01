8 anesthesia contracts severed in 2024

Several health systems and insurers have seen anesthesia contracts come to an end just two months into the year.

Here are eight anesthesia contracts that have been severed in 2024 so far:

1. In a voluntary agreement with Colorado's attorney general, U.S. Anesthesia Partners ended its contracts with five Colorado hospitals due to its alleged monopoly in the state's Denver and Durango markets.

2. Memphis, Tenn.-based Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare and its longtime anesthesia provider, Medical Anesthesia Group, ended their partnership at the beginning of February after contract negotiations hit an impasse. The groups had been working together for 50 years.

3. Billings (Mont.) Clinic's contract with long-time anesthesia partner, Billings Anesthesiology, expired on Feb. 9. After contracting with Billings Anesthesiology for several decades, the hospital has decided to form its own fully staffed anesthesia department.

4. Cigna terminated its contract with Knoxville-based American Anesthesiology of Tennessee, an affiliate of North American Partners in Anesthesia, on Jan. 1. After Cigna reportedly proposed a 30% rate reduction, the payer sent a letter to AATN stating it was unable to move forward with the present contract.