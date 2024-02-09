5 anesthesiologists to know

Here are five anesthesiologists making waves in the field.

Marco Araujo, MD. Anesthesiologist at Advanced Pain Management (Green Bay, Wis). Dr. Araujo has more than 29 years of healthcare experience. He is the medical director of Advanced Pain Management.

Jayesh Dayal, MD. Anesthesiologist at White Flint Surgery (Rockville, Md.). Dr. Dayal has been in practice for more than 20 years. In addition to his position at White Flint Surgery, he is also affiliated with MedStar Montgomery Medical Center.

Timothy Lubenow, MD. Professor of Anesthesia and Pain Medicine at Rush University Medical Center (Chicago). Dr. Lubenow has been with Rush for more than 40 years. He is a member of several medical organizations, including the American Society of Pain and Neuroscience, the American Society of Anesthesiologists and the American Medical Association.

Eric Mehlberg, MD. Anesthesiologist at Comprehensive Pain Specialists (Golden, Colo). Dr. Mehlberg is an interventional pain management specialist and anesthesiologist at Comprehensive Pain Specialists. He completed his fellowship in pain management at the University of California San Francisco.

Sheel Patel, MD. Anesthesiologist and Interventional Pain Specialist at APAC Centers for Pain Management (Chicago). Dr. Patel is board certified in anesthesiology and pain management. He is a member of the American Society of Anesthesiologists and the American Medical Association.