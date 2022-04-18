5 anesthesia power players

Below are five power players transforming anesthesia:

John Di Capua, MD. CEO of North American Partners in Anesthesia. At North American Partners in Anesthesia, Dr. Di Capua supervises more than 5,600 anesthesia providers and a team of 1,200 administrators who serve more than 600 institutions in 20 states. He has served in various leadership positions throughout hospitals, health systems and universities in New York City.

Daniel Cole, MD. President of the Anesthesia Patient Safety Foundation. Dr. Cole is a professor of clinical anesthesiology in the department of anesthesiology and perioperative medicine at the David Geffen School of Medicine at University of California Los Angeles. He has more than 350 original manuscripts, chapters, abstracts and editorials to his credit. He is also the executive director for professional affairs for the American Board of Anesthesiology and the American Board of Medical Specialties.

Robert Coward. CEO of U.S. Anesthesia Partners. Before his current role, Mr. Coward served as an operating partner at U.S. Anesthesia Partners' founding sponsor Welsh, Carson, Anderson & Stowe. He is no stranger to management and has held leadership roles at various healthcare organizations.

Randall Clark, MD. President of the American Society of Anesthesiologists. Dr. Clark is a professor of anesthesiology at the University of Colorado School of Medicine in Aurora. He is also a pediatric cardiac anesthesiologist at Children's Hospital Colorado in Aurora.

Dr. Clark served in various roles at the American Society of Anesthesiologists prior to becoming president.

David Warner, MD. President of the American Board of Anesthesiology. Dr. Warner practices pediatric anesthesiology at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minn., where he is also a professor of anesthesiology, clinician investigator and consultant for the department of anesthesiology. His research interests include respiratory physiology, outcomes of anesthesia and surgery, tobacco control, and more.