4 independent anesthesia groups join to take on private equity

Four anesthesia groups in Illinois, Kansas and Michigan partnered to form the Association for Independent Medicine, the Wichita Business Journal reported Oct. 24.

Two Michigan practices, Grand Rapids-based Anesthesia Practice Consultants and Commerce Township-based Anesthesia Management Services, joined forces with Chicago-based Midwest Anesthesia Partners and Wichita, Kansas-based Mid-Continent Anesthesiology Chartered, to form the new group, the report said.

AIM intends to support independent, physician-owned medical practices in a climate that's seeing more private equity takeovers, the report said.

It represents almost 400 anesthesiologists, but is open to any private practice physician, regardless of specialty.