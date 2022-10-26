4 independent anesthesia groups join to take on private equity

Marcus Robertson -  

Four anesthesia groups in Illinois, Kansas and Michigan partnered to form the Association for Independent Medicine, the Wichita Business Journal reported Oct. 24.

Two Michigan practices, Grand Rapids-based Anesthesia Practice Consultants and Commerce Township-based Anesthesia Management Services, joined forces with Chicago-based Midwest Anesthesia Partners and Wichita, Kansas-based Mid-Continent Anesthesiology Chartered, to form the new group, the report said.

AIM intends to support independent, physician-owned medical practices in a climate that's seeing more private equity takeovers, the report said. 

It represents almost 400 anesthesiologists, but is open to any private practice physician, regardless of specialty.

