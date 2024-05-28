2024 anesthesiologist compensation in 9 numbers

Anesthesiologists in the U.S. earn an average of $472,000 annually, according to Medscape's 2024 "Anesthesiologist Compensation Report," published May 24.

Here are eight more statistics to know regarding anesthesiologist compensation in 2024, per the report:

1. Seventy-one percent of anesthesiologists said compensation was a factor when choosing their practice specialty.

2. A majority of anesthesiologists (66%) said most physicians in the U.S. are underpaid.

3. A majority of anesthesiologists (54%) said they are fairly compensated when considering work demands.

4. Anesthesiologists saw a 5% increase in pay in 2024.

5. Forty-four percent of anesthesiologists said they take on side gigs outside their key roles.

6. Anesthesiology tied with physical medicine and allergy and immunology for the eighth-happiest specialty when it comes to compensation.

7. About 57% of anesthesiologists said their income is not affected by competing physician practices.

8. Around 53% of anesthesiologists said compensation bonuses are available to them.