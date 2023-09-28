10 things to know for anesthesiologists and ASCs

Anesthesiologists play a major role within ASCs, and as the industry continues to adapt, they need to as well.

Here are 10 things anesthesiologists — and ASCs — should know:

1. Intravenous hydromorphone was acknowledged by an analysis as an effective alternative for IV fentanyl in complex outpatient and ambulatory extended recovery cases.

2. The median annual income for anesthesiologists in 2023 is $472,727, a 10 percent increase compared to 2022.

3. Anesthesiologists are required to have approximately 12,000 to 16,000 total patient care hours before earning their degree, while certified registered nurse anesthesiologists are required to have 2,500.

4. Three states have updated their policies for certified registered nurse anesthetists in 2023:

Oregon repealed "redundant provisions" and clarified guidelines for CRNAs practicing in the state with the passage of a bill. The bill reaffirms the Oregon State Board of Nursing's authority to establish CRNA scope of practice.

Delaware opted out of federal regulations requiring physician supervision of CRNAs.

Wyoming opted out of federal regulations that require physician supervision of CRNAs for hospitals with 25 licensed beds or fewer.

5. The average anesthesiologist has $241,600 in student loan debt.

6. The Federal Trade Commission sued U.S. Anesthesia Partners and its creator, private equity firm Welsh, Carson, Anderson & Stowe. The FTC alleges the two groups executed a multiyear anticompetitive scheme to consolidate anesthesiology practices in Texas, hike the price of anesthesia services provided to Texas patients and increase their own profits.

7. In its Medicare Physician Fee Schedule proposed rule, CMS is floating the addition of an add-on payment for healthcare common procedure coding system code G2211. The code will be applicable for outpatient office visits as an additional payment, according to the report, because of the costs physicians can incur when treating chronic conditions.

8. Anesthesiologists in the U.S. are paid the most in outpatient care centers, where they earn an average of $373,720 per year.

9. Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston has the best anesthesia residency program in 2023, according to Doxmity's Residency Navigator.

10. Thirteen percent of anesthesiologists have a net worth of more than $5 million.