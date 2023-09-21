ASC Turnarounds: Ideas to Improve Performance

These specialties saw double-digit pay jumps in 2023

Paige Haeffele -  

The median yearly compensation increased by 10 percent or more in 11 physician specialties compared to last year, according to Sullivan Cotter's 2022-23 "Physician Compensation and Productivity" report

The report includes data from more than 306,000 physicians and advanced practice providers across 920 hospitals, health systems and medical groups.

Here are the 11 specialties that saw the increases in median total cash compensation of 10 percent or more in 2023. Only specialties with at least 500 physician respondents were included in the report. 

Specialty

 Median compensation 

 Percent change (2022-23) 

Hospitalist-internal medicine

$326,417

14%

 Family medicine with obstetrics 

$289,931

13%

Neonatal-perinatal medicine

$332,880

13%

Pediatrics

$270,666

12%

Medical oncology

$406,258

11%

Urgent care

$310,535

11%

Anesthesiology

$472,727

10%

Critical care medicine

$460,312

10%

Emergency medicine

$374,147

10%

Obstetrics and gynecology

$378,411

10%

 Psychiatry (child and adolescent) 

 $281,262 

10%

Copyright © 2023 Becker's Healthcare. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Cookie Policy. Linking and Reprinting Policy.

 

10 Most-Read Articles

Featured Learning Opportunities

Featured Webinars

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Podcast