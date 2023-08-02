What to know about anesthesiologist wealth

Anesthesiology is the thirteenth wealthiest speciality, according to Medscape's "Physician Wealth & Debt Report 2023."

The report, released June 10, is based on a survey of 13,064 physicians from Oct. 5, 2021, to Jan. 19. Read more about the methodology here.

Three other takeaways:

1. Thirteen percent of anesthesiologists reported a net worth of more than $5 million.

2. Nineteen percent of anesthesiologists reported a net worth of less than $500,000.

3. Nineteen percent of anesthesiologists said they are still paying off student loans.