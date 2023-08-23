3 states update CRNA policy in 2023 

Here are three states that have updated their policies for certified registered nurse anesthetists in 2023, according to the American Association of Nurse Anesthesiology:

1. In July, Oregon repealed "redundant provisions" and clarified guidelines for CRNAs practicing in the state with the passage of a bill. The bill reaffirms the Oregon State Board of Nursing's authority to establish CRNA scope of practice.

2. In June, Delaware opted out of federal regulations requiring physician supervision of CRNAs.

3. In May, Wyoming opted out of federal regulations that require physician supervision of CRNAs for hospitals with 25 licensed beds or fewer.