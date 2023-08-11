Top-paying practice settings for anesthesiologists

Outpatient care centers are the top-paying practice setting for anesthesiologists in the U.S., according to salary data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

The compensation data, updated April 25, reflects information from 2022.

Here are the five highest-paying industries for anesthesiologists and their mean annual salaries:

1. Outpatient care centers: $373,720

2. Offices of other health practitioners: $361,350

3. Specialty (except psychiatric and substance abuse) hospitals: $346,020

4. Offices of physicians: $311,030

5. General medical and surgical hospitals: $287,880