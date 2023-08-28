10 highest-paying cities for early-career anesthesiologists

Anesthesiologists with up to seven years of experience practicing in Denver earn an average of $366,428 a year, making it the highest-paying city for early-career anesthesia specialists in the U.S.

The average annual salary among all anesthesiologists in the U.S. is $448,000; however, that figure varies depending on factors including experience and where they practice.

Here are the 10 highest-paying cities for anesthesiologists with up to seven years of experience:

1. Denver ($366,428)

2. Seattle ($366,275)

3. Chicago ($361,345)

4. Indianapolis ($355,429)

5. San Francisco ($355,101)

6. Dallas ($354,451)

7. Los Angeles ($353,155)

8. Houston ($344,566)

9. New York City ($339,329)

10. Detroit ($335,377)