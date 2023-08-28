10 highest-paying cities for early-career anesthesiologists

Anesthesiologists with up to seven years of experience practicing in Denver earn an average of $366,428 a year, making it the highest-paying city for early-career anesthesia specialists in the U.S.
The average annual salary among all anesthesiologists in the U.S. is $448,000; however, that figure varies depending on factors including experience and where they practice.
Here are the 10 highest-paying cities for anesthesiologists with up to seven years of experience:
1. Denver ($366,428)
2. Seattle ($366,275)
3. Chicago ($361,345)
4. Indianapolis ($355,429)
5. San Francisco ($355,101)
6. Dallas ($354,451)
7. Los Angeles ($353,155)
8. Houston ($344,566)
9. New York City ($339,329)
10. Detroit ($335,377)