5 pay statistics anesthesiologists should know

Here are five compensation statistics anesthesiologists should know, using data from Medscape:

$448,000: The national average salary among anesthesiologists of all years of experience in any practice setting. 

$68,000: The average incentive bonus earned by anesthesiologists in 2023.

$69,241: The pay difference between employed ($349,664) and self-employed ($418,905) anesthesiologists with up to seven years of experience in the U.S.  

10 percent: The percentage by which the average salary among anesthesiologists increased from 2022 to 2023.

$366,428: The average salary among anesthesiologists in Denver, found to be the highest-paying city for anesthesiology specialists with up to seven years of experience in the U.S.

