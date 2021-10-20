The best ASC in 25 states, ranked by Newsweek

Newsweek and global research firm Statista identified the best ASCs in 25 states with the most ASCs.
The 2022 ranking took into account ASC quality data, how the ASCs handled COVID-19 and surveys from ASC nurses, therapists, physicians, surgeons and administrators conducted from July to September.
The project analyzed more than 4,600 ASCs. California was represented with 83 ASCs, and Mississippi was on the other end of the spectrum with four.
The No. 1 ASC in 25 states:
Arizona
Mayo Clinic - Building Scottsdale
California
UCLA Health - Ambulatory Surgery Center Westwood (Los Angeles)
Colorado
UCHealth Longs Peak Surgery Center (Longmont)
Florida
The Surgery Center at TGH Brandon Healthplex (Tampa)
Georgia
Emory Ambulatory Surgery Center (Atlanta)
Illinois
Surgical Care Affiliates - Center for Minimally Invasive Surgery (Mokena)
Indiana
Community Surgery Center South (Indianapolis)
Kansas
KU MedWest Outpatient Surgery Center (Shawnee)
Louisiana
Ochsner Health - Outpatient Surgery Suite (Slidell)
Maryland
Johns Hopkins Health Care & Surgery Center - White Marsh (Nottingham)
Michigan
Copper Ridge - Northwest Michigan Surgery Center (Traverse City)
Minnesota
Surgical Care Affiliates - WestHealth Surgery Center (Plymouth)
Mississippi
Surgery Partners - Desoto Surgery Center (Southaven)
Missouri
The Surgical Center at Columbia Orthopaedic Group
New Jersey
Saint Peter's Healthcare System - CARES Surgicenter (News Brunswick)
New York
Gramercy Surgery Center - New York (New York City)
North Carolina
Capital City Surgery Center (Raleigh)
Ohio
Surgical Care Affiliates - Dublin Surgery Center
Oregon
East Portland Surgery Center
Pennsylvania
Wills Surgery Center of Northeast (Philadelphia)
South Carolina
Surgical Care Affiliates - The Surgery Center at Midlands Orthopaedics & Neurosurgery (Columbia)
Tennessee
Physicians Surgery Center (Jackson)
Texas
Surgical Care Affiliates - Texas Health Surgery Center Rockwall
Washington
Providence Medical Park - Spokane Valley
Wisconsin
Froedtert Surgery Center (Milwaukee)
Click here for the full 2022 ranking.