The best ASC in 25 states, ranked by Newsweek

Newsweek and global research firm Statista identified the best ASCs in 25 states with the most ASCs.

The 2022 ranking took into account ASC quality data, how the ASCs handled COVID-19 and surveys from ASC nurses, therapists, physicians, surgeons and administrators conducted from July to September.

The project analyzed more than 4,600 ASCs. California was represented with 83 ASCs, and Mississippi was on the other end of the spectrum with four.

The No. 1 ASC in 25 states:

Arizona

Mayo Clinic - Building Scottsdale

California

UCLA Health - Ambulatory Surgery Center Westwood (Los Angeles)

Colorado

UCHealth Longs Peak Surgery Center (Longmont)

Florida

The Surgery Center at TGH Brandon Healthplex (Tampa)

Georgia

Emory Ambulatory Surgery Center (Atlanta)

Illinois

Surgical Care Affiliates - Center for Minimally Invasive Surgery (Mokena)

Indiana

Community Surgery Center South (Indianapolis)

Kansas

KU MedWest Outpatient Surgery Center (Shawnee)

Louisiana

Ochsner Health - Outpatient Surgery Suite (Slidell)

Maryland

Johns Hopkins Health Care & Surgery Center - White Marsh (Nottingham)

Michigan

Copper Ridge - Northwest Michigan Surgery Center (Traverse City)

Minnesota

Surgical Care Affiliates - WestHealth Surgery Center (Plymouth)

Mississippi

Surgery Partners - Desoto Surgery Center (Southaven)

Missouri

The Surgical Center at Columbia Orthopaedic Group

New Jersey

Saint Peter's Healthcare System - CARES Surgicenter (News Brunswick)

New York

Gramercy Surgery Center - New York (New York City)

North Carolina

Capital City Surgery Center (Raleigh)

Ohio

Surgical Care Affiliates - Dublin Surgery Center

Oregon

East Portland Surgery Center

Pennsylvania

Wills Surgery Center of Northeast (Philadelphia)

South Carolina

Surgical Care Affiliates - The Surgery Center at Midlands Orthopaedics & Neurosurgery (Columbia)

Tennessee

Physicians Surgery Center (Jackson)

Texas

Surgical Care Affiliates - Texas Health Surgery Center Rockwall

Washington

Providence Medical Park - Spokane Valley

Wisconsin

Froedtert Surgery Center (Milwaukee)

Click here for the full 2022 ranking.