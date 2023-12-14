The 4 things 1 ASC is struggling to keep in stock

Since the COVID-19 pandemic, practices have faced a myriad of supply challenges, from rising costs to persistent shortages.

The federal government has even stepped in to improve the medical supply chain, enacting Title III of the Defense Production Act, which was first introduced in 1950 during the Cold War to bolster research, development, production and scaling of essential supplies.

But even with federal and statewide efforts, ASCs are struggling to contend with ongoing recalls, shortages and supply hiccups.

Jessica Huckins, administrator at Northeast Wyoming Surgery Center in Gillette, told Becker's the top four things her ASC is struggling to keep in stock.

Jessica Huckins: We have had difficulty with certain items and medications.

Among the top are:

Sterile tourniquets

Clindamycin

Tranexamic acid

Ketamine

Pricing is also a concern. Supply costs have gone up significantly, while reimbursement has remained stagnant.