Legislators open probe into FDA drug shortage protocol

House Republicans wrote a letter to the FDA seeking an explanation for ongoing supply chain issues and drug shortages, The Hill reported Nov. 3.

The letter, sent to FDA Commissioner Robert Califf, requested documents and a briefing on how the agency is monitoring and working to end drug shortages, according to the publication.

"The FDA is failing to ensure vitally important pharmaceuticals remain on pharmacy shelves," the lawmakers wrote, adding that the problem with shortages predates the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a statement shared with The Hill, the FDA indicated it had received the letter and will respond directly to the committee. It said it is working closely with manufacturers to mitigate the effects of shortages.