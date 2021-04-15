J&J shot paused after blood clot reports, Moderna's doses 90% effective after 6 months & more: 4 updates on the COVID-19 vaccine

Here are four updates on the COVID-19 vaccine over the past week:

1. Reports of a rare type of blood clot following vaccination with both Johnson & Johnson and AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccines have emerged in recent weeks, and U.S. health regulators April 13 recommended that the use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine be halted. Here's what you should know.

2. Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla, PhD, said April 13 the drugmaker can deliver 10 percent more COVID-19 vaccine doses than agreed upon to the U.S. by the end of May, a total of 220 million doses.

3. Moderna said April 13 that its vaccine was more than 90 percent effective six months after the second dose and more than 95 percent effective against severe cases of COVID-19, according to a phase 3 study.

4. Pfizer and BioNTech have requested that the FDA authorize their COVID-19 vaccine for use in people as young as 12 years old.

